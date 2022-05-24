Several Dead Following Shooting at Uvalde, Texas Elementary School

UPDATE 9:38 PM CENTRAL: CBS News has reported more details about what unfolded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.

According to their report, the shooter - identified as 18-year-old Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos - entered the school at approximately 11:32 AM Central after fatally shooting his grandmother and crashing his vehicle near the campus. Ramos was reportedly wearing body armor and armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle, and was firing at students, faculty, and "whoever was in his way".

The suspect exchanged gunfire with responding officers with Customs and Border Protection, one of whom fatally shot the gunman. CBS reports that one agent was shot in the head and has been hospitalized.

ABC News reports that 15 students were treated at the Uvalde Memorial Hospital emergency room. Two were transferred to another medical facility for treatment, while another was scheduled to be transferred.

Officials with University Health in San Antonio told ABC News they were treating a 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman who were both reported to be in critical condition.

As of Tuesday night, NBC News reported that 19 children and 2 adults were reported dead as a result of the shooting.

UPDATE 7:19 PM CENTRAL: We're deeply saddened to report that the number of deaths has risen. Our partners at KWTX and the Associated Press report that at least 18 children are dead, along with three adults. It was unclear if the adults included the gunman, who was shot and killed by a border patrol agent who was near the school when the shooting occurred and ran inside to help.

UPDATE 4:55 PM CENTRAL: Governor Greg Abbott spoke at a press conference late Tuesday afternoon, during which he confirmed the deaths of 14 children and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and that two responding police officers were also injured. He identified the shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at nearby Uvalde High School who reportedly killed his grandmother shortly before carrying out the attack at the school.

San Antonio's NBC affiliate WOAI-TV reports that the shooting began at 11:43 AM.

ABC News shared this image from Texas DPS of the suspect.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available.

UPDATE 3:45 PM CENTRAL: During a live stream, ABC News reported that Texas Governor Greg Abbot has said 14 students, 1 teacher, and an 18-year-old gunman identified as Salvador Ramos are dead following a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Two responding officers were reportedly injured as well. ABC News also reported that the gunman killed his grandmother shortly before the attack.

UPDATE 3:22 PM CENTRAL: ABC News reported late Tuesday afternoon that as many as 14 people, including several children,����were fatally injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. According to Houston ABC affiliate KTRK-TV, an 18-year-old gunman is among the dead.

A shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has left 2 hospitals in the area caring for the injured.

According to KTWX, a lockdown of the school occurred when a shooter was reported there. KXXV also reported that all schools in the district were also locked down due to safety concerns.

University Health in San Antonio released a statement saying they currently have 2 patients in their care from the shooting:

Another hospital, Uvalde Memorial Hospital, reported having several people who were in the emergency room:

Police have confirmed they have a suspect in custody, their name has not been released.

