The Breaking News Information Game is Changed

Broadcast, local radio is different now, same way with television. Companies have taken advantage of technology and slimmed down on air staffs. So when you get an event, like an assassination attempt, you don't hear about it on local radio or TV as fast as you used to. And, apparently, the companies that have streamlined in the smaller markets haven't made any innovations to where we could remotely switch to some news feed that would have all the latest updates that listeners would want to hear about.

I mean, it used to be that if I was driving home and saw a bad pile up, I'd call the radio station and let who was ever on air what was going on and tell people to avoid the area. Not anymore.

When I got the news of the shooting, I started checking all of my news apps. And I found very little information. And to make matters worse, government officials weren't releasing much information to the national media for them to pass along to listeners.

When 9/11 happened, it was on a Tuesday. So all the full timers were at our posts and ready to pass on information as it became available to us.

To be fair, social media has changed the information game. And far more citizens are depending on it to get their news rather than their local radio and TV outlets. Because they know that, locally, you're not getting anything new until sometime Monday when everybody's back to work.

And I predict a very slow, very deliberate release of information on this assassination attempt. So make sure you're tuned in with us weekdays at 5:20. You'll get the truth.

