Tanya Tucker Plots Extensive Tour Dates for 2021

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Tanya Tucker has revealed the cities and dates for a 2021 run of concerts that will keep her busy on the road from the end of June until the beginning of December.

The Grammy Award winner released a packed-out schedule for her 2021 Bring My Flowers Now Tour on Wednesday (May 2). She's announced rescheduled dates for her 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour, and Tucker has also booked a slew of new dates and festival appearances.

The singer, whom a press release calls the “original female outlaw,” will play more than 35 cities in 2021. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for rescheduled dates.

“We’ve all been through hell and back the past year, so I can’t wait to get back out there and perform. It’s been too damn long," Tucker says.

Tucker added live dates through Dec. 3. The new calendar includes shows at Red Rocks with Brandi Carlile — who produced Tucker’s award-winning While I’m Livin’ album — on Sept. 11 and 12.

Fans can also catch the "Delta Dawn" singer at several upcoming festivals in the summer and fall of 2021. She'll perform at Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colo., in late June, followed by Wisconsin’s Country Thunder in July and Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival in early August.

Tucker will also take the stage at Kentucky’s Railbird, East Tennessee’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Missouri’s Roots N Blues Festival, Middle Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and the Austin City Limits Music Festival. A Dec. 3 appearance in Las Vegas at the Golden Nugget Casino rounds out her tour schedule for 2021.

See a full list of Tanya Tucker's 2021 concert dates below.

Tanya Tucker's 2021 Bring My Flowers Now Tour Dates:

June 25 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam
June 27 – Minden, Nev. @ Carson Valley Inn Casino
July 16 – Twin Lakes, Wis. @ Country Thunder
July 17 – Bayfield, Wis. @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
July 31 – Hinton, Okla. @ Sugar Creek Casino
Aug. 6 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads Saloon^^
Aug. 7 – Saint Charles, Iowa @ Hinterland Music Festival
Aug. 11 – Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre^^
Aug. 13 – Albany, N.Y. @ Hart Theatre at The Egg^^
Aug. 14 – Mashantucket, Ct. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino^^
Aug. 19 – Vernon, N.Y. @ Vernon Downs
Aug. 20 – Nichols, N.Y. @ Tioga Downs Race Track
Aug. 26 – Roanoke, Va. @ Jefferson Center^^
Aug. 27 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center^^
Aug. 29 – Lexington, Ky. @ Railbird Music Festival
Sept. 5 – Bay Harbor, Mich. @ Great Lake Center for the Arts
Sept 10 – Bristol, Tenn. @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Sept. 11 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre**
Sept. 12 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre**
Sept. 14 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theatre^^
Sept. 17 – Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater^^
Sept. 19 – Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theater^^
Sept. 24 – Columbia, Mo. @ Roots N Blues Festival
Sept. 25 – Franklin, Tenn. @ Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
Oct. 1 – Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
Oct. 3 – Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand
Oct. 5 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory^^
Oct. 6 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Bing Crosby Theater^^
Oct. 8 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox Theatre^^
Oct. 9 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom^^
Oct. 10 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre^^
Oct. 12 – Red Bluff, Colo. @ State Theatre for the Arts^^
Oct. 17 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Fox Theatre^^
Oct. 18 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theater^^
Oct. 20 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Crest Theatre^^
Oct. 21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall^^
Dec. 3 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Golden Nugget Casino

^^CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour
**With Brandi Carlile

5 Hottest Country Tours of Summer 2021


There’s a lot to consider when making a list of the hottest tours of summer 2021, including star power, opening acts, venues and set lists. Add to that concerns and cautions as the country begins to emerge from a pandemic and that no one has seen live music in 14 months. It’s quite likely you’re craving live music like a drug that’s just out of reach ... or you’re scared shirtless to surround yourself with 10,000 fans indoors. 

All the emotions about reengaging with the live country music community are valid. While at first it seemed September would be start-up month, several tours on this Hot List begin in July and August at outdoor venues across America. The No. 3 tour and No. 1 tour on our list are mostly indoors, but both are banking on increased safety that comes from a majority of the population having the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Once those lights go down, all of these worries will be carried away by the buzz in the air (and maybe, from your cup). Find five total professionals on this list of Hot Summer Tours, each bringing a total stage show, plus several in-demand opening acts with a proven track record of live entertainment at the highest level. There’s no fat on any of these country tours — if you stick to the tailgate through an opener’s set, you’ll truly be missing something special. 

As always, let us know who you can’t wait to see on tour in 2021 via Twitter or email
Filed Under: Tanya Tucker
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top