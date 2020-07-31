Looking for a stunning dream home that harbors a human-made private beach along with other luxury amenities, such as a waterslide and zipline? One such gem is currently on the housing market in Southeast Texas.

The multi-million dollar abode is in Fulshear, Texas, on the western edge of greater Houston. As listed on HAR.com — which TheFW first pointed out this month — the fancy homestead has all the makings of an ultra-opulent country bunker.

The 5,500 square foot home sits on a substantial 20 lot acres among Fulshear's Rand & Penn subdivision. The Tuscan-inspired house has four bedrooms, with four full and two half-bathrooms. However, the main attractions of this heavenly dwelling aren't what's inside, but what's waiting on the outside.

Surrounding the house is a veritable vacation getaway at home. There's a private swimming lake complete with the beach, waterslide and zipline mentioned above. Need more? There's also a resort-style pool with two sun decks, a rock slide and a spa. The property further contains a five-stall barn, separate three-bedroom guest house and RV garage. That's all in addition to the unmatched accommodations of the primary domicile.

What can one expect to pay for this Texas dream home? Its listing price comes to a whopping $4,800,000. For those interested, check HAR.com's general description of the immaculate property immediately below, followed by an array of impressive photographs of the luxurious residence.