The 6 Realest Songs About Sam Hunt’s Wife

Sam Hunt certainly ascribes to the classic mantra, "write what you know." And in his case, what he knew was his relationship with his girlfriend, now wife, Hannah Lee Fowler — the ups and downs and everything in between.

So he wrote about it, and what resulted was Montevallo (named for her hometown) and soon after, his explosive success. Hunt wears his heart on his sleeve and isn’t one for subtlety, so oftentimes his songs are upfront and easy for fans to parse when it comes to subject matter. Now that he and Hannah are happily married — they wed on April 15, 2017 — we thought we’d revisit some of the times Hunt explored their relationship in his lyrics … and it got real.