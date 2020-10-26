The Confirmation Today and Governing Full Term

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Today should be the day that Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the supreme court. Chuck Schumer and his posse is furious that the president would do this before the election. The president still has four months to be president. Why doesn't Schumer have the senate then quit being the senate for their last four months? Why doesn't the house shut down and quit being the house for the last four months? It's his constitutional right to be president for the FULL four years, period. Get your ballots in, you have until next Tuesday to do so. The most dangerous virus we face as a republic is socialism and liberalism. Millions of brave men and women have lost their lives trying to find the cure but it always seems periodically to raise its ugly head. For the health of the nation, we have to make sure we defeat it again this time. See ya tomorrow at 5.