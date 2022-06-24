Read Beyond the Headlines: Roe v. Wade Ruling

Be a diligent reader before you start burning buildings down on something you don't have a full picture about. The supreme court ruled on Roe v. Wade today. Read what it actually does and don't jump to conclusions.

Abortions will still be legal in states that allow them. If you want to live in a place that allows it, move there. There are plenty of states to choose from. So many people move into an area like Montana because of the scenery but want to change the culture. Read what is allowed and not allowed in each state. It's just like gun laws, know what the states allow and don't allow.

Did you hear us discuss the 1973 case on the air this week? We read the original opinion of the court on what it would allow and what It would NOT allow. READ IT.

Get our free mobile app

Read the Supreme court decision from 1973 and look at the protections that the court put in there for the child as well, especially after the third trimester.

Read beyond just the headlines 'Roe v. Wade Overturned', so you can get the whole picture. A lot of people don't. They are social media addicts and will take in whatever their supplier gives them.

Democrats in congress with some Republicans just passed a gun bill that they said will save thousands of children's lives. And that's also what this decision will do, save thousands of lives. It's going to be a great day for many who believe in state rights. and it's going to be a sad day for people who want to be able to continue killing millions of babies if they want to. The unborn baby finally got some of its rights back that Roe v. Wade in 1973 gave it. Read the ruling.

See ya Monday at 5 a.m.