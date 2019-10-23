The Eagles Expand ‘Hotel California’ 2020 Tour

The massive tour the Eagles are planning for 2020 just got even bigger. The rock and country superstars have added more dates to their upcoming Hotel California 2020 Tour.

The iconic group have added a third date at Atlanta's State Farm Arena and a third show at Madison Square Garden in New York City in February. They've also added a date in Dallas and two shows in Denver for March, as well as two shows in St. Paul, Minn., in April. They will wrap the tour with a newly announced third date at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on April 24.

The current lineup of the Eagles features the late singer-guitarist Glenn Frey's son, Deacon Frey, as well as Vince Gill. The group performed their most iconic album from front to back during three well-received live dates in Las Vegas in September, accompanied by a 46-piece orchestra and 22-person choir. Those shows led to the announcement of a tour. The Eagles will perform Hotel Califonia in its entirety during the first half of the upcoming shows, then return to the stage after an intermission to perform a selection of additional hits from across their career.

Visit Ticketmaster for full details regarding tickets, pre-sales and VIP packages for the Eagles' Hotel California 2020 Tour.

The Eagles' Hotel California 2020 Tour (new dates in bold):

Feb. 7 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 8 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 11 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 14 -- New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 15 -- New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 18 -- New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 29 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

March 1 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

March 6 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

March 7 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

March 17 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

March 26 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

March 28 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

April 3 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

April 4 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

April 11 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

April 12 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

April 17 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum

April 18 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum

April 24 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum

