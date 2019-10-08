The Eagles will perform their iconic 1976 album Hotel California in its entirety during a 12-date winter and spring tour in 2020, but that's just part of what makes it impressive. The group — now featuring Deacon Frey and Vince Gill — will bring an orchestra and choir to each city they visit.

During three recent shows in Las Vegas, the group performed the Hotel California album from front to back in front of a 46-piece orchestra and 22-person choir. The ensemble that joins them in six cities beginning in February may not be as large, but it will surely be a new way of hearing songs like "Hotel California," "New Kid in Town" and "Life in the Fast Lane."

Variety shares that many believed the late-September, early-October tour dates were a dry run for a 2020 tour that begins on Feb. 7 in Atlanta.

Vince Gill Explains Why His Eagles Experience Is Bittersweet

After playing the 10-song album, the group will return to the stage to perform other select hits for the crowd. Tickets for all 12 concerts go on sale Oct. 18 through Ticketmaster.

The Eagles are Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmidt, Frey and Gill. Frey and Gill stepped in after co-founder Glen Frey died in 2016. Other important figures on the Hotel California album were Don Felder and Randy Meisner, who wrote and sang "Try and Love Again" on his own.

The Eagles' 2020 Hotel California Tour Dates:

Feb. 7-8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 14-15 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 29-March 1 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

March 6-7 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

April 11-12 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

April 17-18 — Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum

