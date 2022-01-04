The Real Questions About January 6th, a Montanans Perspective

Washington, DC has frozen over- literally and figuratively in advance of January 6th. Most of us Americans condemned the rioting that took place on January 6th, and we also condemned the hundreds of radical Left-wing BLM riots that took place all over the country. How come our friends on the Left only seem to focus on January 6th?

I spoke with Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) on the radio Tuesday morning, which brought up some good questions. Who is in charge of US Capitol security, and how did they allow this to happen? Why are Democrat lawmakers (who control Congress) suppressing video evidence and not allowing members from the other side to participate in the investigation? Why did the DC Mayor reject additional National Guard and federal security support in the days leading up to January 6th?

Former University of Montana Constitutional Law Professor Rob Natelson says the Left needs to "get over it." Here's what he told KGVO Radio's Peter Christian:

Natelson: It was serious, but get over it, okay? It was not anywhere near as serious as the riots that that went on all through the summer of 2020, that killed about two dozen people and that resulted in billions upon billions of dollars of property damage and that also destroyed inner cities across the country. They were far more serious.

In case you missed it, former Daily Inter Lake editor Frank Miele also took on the liberal media narrative when it comes to January 6th. On his Heartland Diary USA blog, he wrote that "the unspoken truth is that Donald Trump had nothing to gain and everything to lose by the violent assault on the Capitol that day."

Frank Miele: So ask yourself who benefited from the supposed coup at the Capitol. Not Trump. Not the Republicans who had put themselves on the line to support him with evidence of voting irregularities in several states. Cui bono? Who benefits? None other than the very Democrats who for the last year have worked tirelessly to discredit Trump and to find some way to disqualify him from being elected president again in 2024.

Click here to read his full column that also was shared by Real Clear Politics.