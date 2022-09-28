Size Matters: Look at How Montana Compares to Other Places

Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States, only being smaller than Alaska, Texas, and California. At around 145,000 square miles, that makes it larger than a lot of countries in the world. I wanted to find out which ones, but considering the number of sovereign states in the world, I figured limiting it to Europe would be better. So, here are all of the European countries that are smaller than the Treasure State. These countries are all members of the UN, so places like Vatican City are not included.

To look up other countries and their size compared to Montana, check out the website I used here.

Get our free mobile app

39 European Countries That Are Smaller Than Montana Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States. The size of the state is even bigger than a good portion of European countries! Here's the full list of 39 European UN Countries that are smaller than the Treasure State!