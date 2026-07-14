The State limits how many Montana full-beverage liquor licenses are available, making them quite valuable. As a result, it seems like bars rarely close permanently. It does happen, though. In the last year or so, Pepper's Bar & Grill and Craft B&B shut their doors for good.

Now, one of those former bars is getting a new life. The old Pepper's has a new owner, a new name, and a big remodel is underway. The Cattle Club is expected to open later this fall at 75 27th St W, bordering Target and Lamplighter Square.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

When I swung by today (7/14), contractors were busy. A sign company truck had removed the old Pepper's signage, fresh concrete was curing out front, and several doors and windows were in the process of being removed or replaced.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The Cattle Club is the latest project from local businessman Sean Graves.

Graves and his team are responsible for some of Billings' most popular bars/restaurants, including the Montana Brewing Company, Diamond X, The Vig Alehouse, Hooligans, and the Thomas Meagher Bar in Missoula.

Sean told me the Cattle Club will have a small dance floor and will feature frequent live, Nashville-style singer/guitarist entertainment. The everyday soundtrack at the establishment will be a blend of Red Dirt Country and Classic Country. Think: similar to the old Eagles Nest.

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All of Grave's restaurants have good food, and the Cattle Club menu will feature "top-of-the-line" Montana beef and other products.

There will be a huge new patio with a giant outdoor LED screen, which I imagine will be utilized for showing sporting events; perhaps rodeo action, UFC fights, or football games.

The former Rio Sabina's building. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The former Rio Sabina's building. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Meanwhile, progress is finally underway at the old Rio Sabina's.

Rio Sabina's closed several years ago. It sat empty forever, and in 2025, we heard that a new bar called J's Pub & Grill would take over the space. That remodel has finally begun in earnest. Construction fencing surrounds the footprint, and a dozen workers were scurrying around the site today.

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I have not been able to verify an opening date for J's Pub & Grill, but if I had to guess, I would say late this year or perhaps early 2027.

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