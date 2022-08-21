The Story They Didn’t Tell You About Senator Tester

One of the big winners of the laughably named "Inflation Reduction Act" was Wall Street. Did you know that Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) was one of the top recipients of campaign cash from both the securities and investment industry as well as from hedge funds?

Don't worry, if you didn't hear about that- that's because many in the Montana media treat liberal Senator Jon Tester with kid gloves. They copy and paste his press releases as if they are news, and then they never ask him tough questions or question the false narrative that he puts out.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) took all the heat for caving on the massive spending bill that also raises taxes in the midst of an economic slowdown. Why did she take heat? While she was raising taxes on manufacturers, she made sure her buddies on Wall Street were taken care of.

CNBC and others have highlighted how much campaign cash Synema got from the securities and investment industry, so why is so little attention being paid to how much money Jon Tester also raked in?

According to OpenSecrets.org, Senator Tester was right behind Synema with the second highest amount collected from the securities and investment industry in 2018. He brought in over $1.5 million from that sector alone. As for the hedge funds, he came in at a close 3rd with over $247,000 raked in from the hedge fund crowd.

The laughably named Inflation Reduction Act won't actually lower inflation. Instead, it raises taxes, expands the IRS by another 87,000 employees, and spends hundreds of billions of your tax dollars. Montana small businesses will get hammered, while Tester's buddies on Wall Street got a pass.