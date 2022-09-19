These Are Truly The Weirdest Attractions You Can Visit in Montana

Every state has some weird tourist attractions that make people want to visit just because they've heard wild things about them. For example, you have the Gum Wall in Seattle which is precisely what it sounds like; it's also quite disgusting when you think about it. So, with a baseline in mind, let's take a look at some of the weirdest attractions or sites you can travel to in Montana today, as compiled by Reddit user EnvironmentalLion560.

Berkeley Pit

This mine sits just outside of Butte, and could potentially poison everyone around the pit. That's because the water inside the pit is extremely acidic due to large amounts of heavy metals dissolved in the pit. Such metals include copper, lead, cadmium, and arsenic. However, the water is at safe levels as of now, and the public can actually view the pit from a platform above it.

Merry Widow Health Mine

Those who own the Merry Widow Mine in Basin claim that the mine has health benefits for those that visit it, due to the radon gas that is constantly emitted. It's the first natural cave I've heard of that people have visited for health benefits, with folks saying that diseases they've had chronically for years have gone away.

Clearwater Junction Stop 'N Go

Clearwater Junction really isn't all that special of a place, it's just a truck stop in Missoula County. But, the Clearwater Cow is so well known that it's become synonymous with interesting tourist attractions in the Treasure State. Recently, the owners replaced the cow due to gunshots to it previously, so it's a brand new, but still iconic bovine.

Circus Elephant Grave

You wouldn't associate Montana with having elephants, but that's exactly what this commemorates. A touring circus elephant named Old Pitt was struck by lightning and killed in August of 1943. The elephant was over 100 years old and was a part of the circus for most of her life. The site of her death is where her body is buried and where the gravestone sits nearly 80 years later.

Wild Horse Island State Park

Wild Horse Island is the largest island in Flathead Lake and is called such because there are actually five wild horses on the island. The story goes that the Kootenai Native Americans would use the island as a pasture for their horses so that other tribes couldn't steal them. If you'd like to visit, you better have a boat, because there's no other way to get to the island (legally, of course).

Have you been to any of these sites or attractions? Was it worth it, and do you recommend others to visit them? Did we miss any? Let us know on our Facebook page.

