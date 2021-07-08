These Are The Best Mozzarella Sticks in Montana

I seriously would love to know who has the job of going to every state and trying every restaurant's mozzarella sticks or other dishes because this sounds like a job made for me.

Eat This, Not That came out with a list of the Best Mozzarella Sticks in Every State and this had me very curious, because not only are mozzarella sticks a great appetizer and underrated but who ranks these restaurants.

According to Eat This, Not That, the best mozzarella sticks are in Great Falls at Sting Sports Bar, Grill and Casino. Their mozzarella sticks are wrapped in wonton wrappers, deep-fried, and then served with either ranch or homemade marinara. These mozzarella sticks sound absolutely delicious and worth a trip up to Great Falls.

The thing is if you don't want to travel all the way to Great Falls for mozzarella stick we might have to recommend one of my favorite restaurants Brewsker's. They have mozzarella sticks you will absolutely devour while you are with your friends watching sports in the Hideaway Lounge, it's perfect.

The one question we have is who is the person putting this list together for every state? Are they going town to town, finding mozzarella sticks, and taste testing them? If that's the case, how do we apply for this job or steal the job from the current employee? Sounds like a dream job to have.

If you know of any place in Montana or here in the Gallatin Valley that has incredible mozzarella sticks, let us know.