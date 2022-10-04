THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here

Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game.

I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.

The Underground Fashion Exchange is located off 28th and Montana Ave.

And let me tell you Jennifer, the owner of this store, is a fabulous woman. Her shop opened about a year ago and now she's filling it with gently used inventory.

Her store has some groovy clothes. I LOVE fashion and especially shoes, so duh I stopped in. Just look at these patterns below, made from the 60's and 70's!

Vintage Clothing in Jennifer's Store. Credit: Nikki Vega ~Vintage Clothing in Jennifer's Store. loading...

But don't let her seemingly empty, giant store fool you...there's much more to choose from!

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega loading...

She's added tons of clothes, shoes, accessories, even cute stickers to her massive collection since I visited the Underground Fashion Exchange in August. Her inventory is shocking. How could people get rid of this...stuff ?

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega loading...

Jennifer truly was the first person to show me kindness and authenticity in the city of Billings, but that's also because I witnessed her passion for making this earth a better, more sustainable place.

When Jennifer said I could have the off-the rack-suede-coat in the cover photo, I about lost my mind. I've searched for this exact coat since the movie Almost Famous came out. I also snagged the Steve Madden clogs.

This outfit brand new could've costed me hundreds of dollars.

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega loading...

Sustainability is the best way to leave a lesser carbon footprint.

There's too much STUFF in our world. Reducing, reusing and recycling clothes are crucial to humans' existence on this planet. I read a study recently that said, "We have enough goods in this world to last the next 50 years..." That's quite a long time folks.

Just check out these cute boots below. They need a new home for a fraction of the price of brand new things.

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega ~Boots with a Heel, perfect for Fall loading...

Why go buy a new plain outfit and lame shoes that someone else will have when you can choose from Jennifer's massive collection of consignment clothing and be unique?

I know... what a strange concept. 🙄

Yes, below is a Cashmere Sweater that needs a new home and dang it, I wish I snagged it for only $40 and was worn one time...!

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega ~ Cashmere Sweater loading...

The problem is that people want BRAND NEW. Only to wear a few times.

This human characteristic confuses me... okay, get something brand new only to wear it just a hand full of times?? No... that's lunatic.

Maybe it's because I grew up with a single mom providing for her and her children that made me realize money was tight. It apparently is for this ENTIRE world.

Maybe it's corporate greed.... So WHY NOT buy something that's gently used and it gets a new life in your closet?

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega ~Vintage Leather Bag, all sorts of Coach Accessories and Bags loading...

TRUE STORY: I traded Jennifer the (very uncomfortable ) heels on my feet for a literally almost brand new pair of Jessica Simpson heels that fit like I'm Cinderella ready for the ball for $10.

If you don't think that's a steal just check out the photos below of my findings. The BEST part?? I don't have to spend paychecks to do it.

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega ~Suede Blue Boots ~ loading...

Even my co-host Michael joined me for the fun at Jennifer's shop and found her collection of Vinyl Records.

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega loading...

Check out this VERY vintage Avon outfit made of leather and suede.

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega loading...

This Kimono below was handmade and has a tag from Thailand; it is authentic.

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega loading...

Or how about some new fall boots that are absolute show stoppers??

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega loading...

The amount of amazing, authentic, AFFORDABLE CLOTHES in UFE (Underground Fashion Exchange) is the best thing I've stumbled upon in the city of Billings.

Jennifer's shop is cute, clean, and just the treasure I needed to find here. Go check it out, I almost guarantee you will go home with something that is new to you.

I snagged these boots below, that costed $20...!

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega loading...

Don't miss Jennifer on the show October 5, 2022 to hear her story about the Underground Fashion Exchange, as it is quite the tale to tell!

attachment-me and jen loading...

Credit: Nikki Vega