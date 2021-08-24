This Small MT Town Has An Incredible Steakhouse You Should Visit

I will travel any distance for a great meal and this place will make you want to make a weekend vacation out of it.

This past weekend I was in the very small town of Lincoln, Montana for a softball tournament and this town is very interesting to think about. It's directly in the middle of Helena, Missoula, and Great Falls and is in the middle of the wilderness. Lincoln has an incredible park called Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild. Oh, and did we forget Lincoln is the place where the famous Unabomber was capture.

The thing is, even though these are all great reasons to visit Lincoln, they have a steakhouse that not only blew my mind but might be one of the best steakhouses I have been to in Montana.

The Montanan Steakhouse in Lincoln is a place that is a hidden gem and I am so happy I chose to try this restaurant out. Not only was the atmosphere fantastic but the food was awesome. I got the Candied Bacon as an appetizer, which I devoured within two minutes and did not share with my friends and then I had the hard choice for dinner. Do I go with the Prime Rib or Ribeye? Well, the waitress made my decision for me because they were already out of Prime Rib but that Ribeye was cooked to perfection. Not only was the steak perfect, but the side that came with the steak was also awesome.

The Montanan Steakhouse has a side dish called Gouda au Gratin and I honestly believe, this might be the best potato dish I have ever had in my life.

Plus, they had this shirt/hoodie for sale with this design and I had to buy one.

Townsquare Media Bozeman

Listen, I know trying to convince you to go to this steakhouse almost three hours away just for dinner seems ridiculous but this place is worth the trip. Trust me.

For more details, check out The Montanan Steakhouse.

