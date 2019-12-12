Thomas Rhett has announced the cities and dates for a massive tour in 2020. The country superstar will hit the road beginning in May for his 2020 the Center Point Road Tour.

Cole Swindell and Hardy will join Rhett on the road in 2020. Rhett will be touring to support his most recent album, Center Point Road, which he released in May of 2019. Rhett has scored hits with the album's lead single, "Look What God Gave Her," and his current single, "Remember You Young."

The Center Point Road Tour kicks off with two dates in Gilford, N.H., on May 29 and 30, and it runs through Aug. 29, when it is set to wrap up in Bristow, Va.

Tickets for select cities of Thomas Rhett's 2020 the Center Point Road Tour are set to go on sale on Jan. 24 as part of Live Nation's Megaticket. More details are to be announced.

Thomas Rhett's 2020 the Center Point Road Tour Dates:

May 29-30 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *

June 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 6 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 7 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 11 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 12 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 19 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

July 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

July 11 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

July 24 -- Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 31 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 8 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 21 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 22 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 23 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

Aug. 27 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

* Does not include Cole Swindell

