Thomas Rhett Plots 2020 the ‘Center Point Road’ Tour
Thomas Rhett has announced the cities and dates for a massive tour in 2020. The country superstar will hit the road beginning in May for his 2020 the Center Point Road Tour.
Cole Swindell and Hardy will join Rhett on the road in 2020. Rhett will be touring to support his most recent album, Center Point Road, which he released in May of 2019. Rhett has scored hits with the album's lead single, "Look What God Gave Her," and his current single, "Remember You Young."
The Center Point Road Tour kicks off with two dates in Gilford, N.H., on May 29 and 30, and it runs through Aug. 29, when it is set to wrap up in Bristow, Va.
Tickets for select cities of Thomas Rhett's 2020 the Center Point Road Tour are set to go on sale on Jan. 24 as part of Live Nation's Megaticket. More details are to be announced.
Thomas Rhett's 2020 the Center Point Road Tour Dates:
May 29-30 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *
June 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 6 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 7 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 11 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 12 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 19 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 20 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
July 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 10 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
July 11 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
July 24 -- Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 31 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 8 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 21 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 22 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 23 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
Aug. 27 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 29 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
* Does not include Cole Swindell
