Thomas Rhett is going big to celebrate the release of his new album, Country Again, Side A. On the record's release day, April 30, the country star has planned a livestreaming, full-band concert.

Thomas Rhett: One Night Only From Nashville will begin at 7PM CT, via Veeps. Fans from around the world will be able to tune in via the livestreaming platform, and just as there are for traditional live shows, VIP packages — which include a post-show Q&A — will be available. More information is available at Veeps.com.

Multiple times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as he's worked on Country Again, Rhett has shared new, unreleased songs with fans via social media from somewhere in his home. The plaid curtains behind him in many of those videos, he jokes while announcing his upcoming livestream show, aren't exactly on par with the special effects his fans have come to expect from one of his live shows:

"It’s been a year and a half since I last played a live show. It’s been good to keep sharing music in all the ways we’ve made work (mostly in front of my plaid curtains), but we really wanted to take it up a few notches until we can safely get back out there on the road," Rhett adds of the livestream concert in a press release. "It’ll be where we play some new stuff for the first time and have a chance to share what the songs mean to me!"

Country Things will be Rhett's fifth studio album, and a double album at that. Following Side A, Side B is due out later in 2021, with its exact release date to be announced.

Rhett is currently scheduled to pick his Center Point Road Tour back up again in early June. He also has three May shows planned at Billy Bob's Texas.

