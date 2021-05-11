How Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Announced Each New Baby

Becoming a father to one, two, three and (soon) four baby girls has changed Thomas Rhett in ways that are emotional and physical. If you compare all of his announcement pictures with wife Lauren Akins', you'll see it clearly.

The couple married in October 2012 and struggled to get pregnant, so they began planning to adopt a little girl from Uganda. It was done on the down low for security reasons, so fans didn't learn about it until the couple announced that — surprise! — Lauren was also pregnant. When Willa Gray (born Nov. 2, 2015) came home to Tennessee, she was a big sister-to-be. Ada James was born on Aug. 12, 2017.

"We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa," Rhett wrote to caption a photo of him with his wife, hiding behind giant B-A-B-Y balloons. "Safe to say life is about to get crazy!"

Pay special attention to how Rhett looks in that photo above, and then move along to his second big baby announcement.

On July 23, 2019, the "Country Again" singer revealed that his wife was pregnant again. "Excited to share that I will now be paying for three weddings," he remarked beneath a photo of himself with Akins, Willa Gray and Ada James, all in swimwear. It's all smiles again, and Lennon Love arrived on Feb. 10, 2020.

Again, take note of Rhett — especially from the neck up:

Fifteen months later, the couple shared that they'd connected again. On Mother's Day 2021, the country star announced that Akins is pregnant again. "We are pumped to be having our 4th girl," he says. "Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day."

The couple's fourth daughter is expected in November 2021. "Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big Thanksgiving table," he says on Instagram.

Will there be five, six or more?

That most recent photo shows that with each new baby announcement, Rhett's hair grows longer and longer. In fact, both his beard and curly top are remarkably less tightly-manicured than they were four years ago. Thanks to some fancy computer work and technology, we were able to secure a photo of what Akins might look like after announcing baby No. 6, in about four years:

Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images

Rhett will likely need a new dad car for the growing family. Talking to Taste of Country Nights, he revealed that his jacked-up pickup truck is what he used to tote the family around in, but there's not room for four car seats in any truck. He will not be seen driving a minivan any time soon, he insists.

17 Truly Unique and Cool Baby Names in Country Music: