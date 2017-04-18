Thomas Rhett’s New Album to Feature Selena Gomez

Thomas Rhett cut 22 songs for his upcoming third album, and one of the ones guaranteed to make it is a duet with pop star Selena Gomez.

“I took all of January and made album three," Rhett reveals via Big Machine Label Group. "We cut 22 songs, which is way too many songs, and I think the next few months is going to be singing all those, getting them all mixed and then trying to narrow down which ones are the keepers."

The first single from the record, "Craving You," features Maren Morris, but Rhett promises it won't be the only collaboration included on the album. Expect a feature with his father, Rhett Akins, as well as pop star Gomez. It's the second time he's recorded a duet with a well-known female pop singer. Tangled Up featured Jordin Sparks on a song called "Playing With Fire," as well as rapper Lunchmoney Lewis.

Gomez has not commented on her duet with Rhett. It marks her country music debut, following in the footsteps of fellow poppers like Demi Lovato and Pink in the last 12 months.

“It’s really all over the place. There’s a lot of cool collaborations on the record," Rhett shares on the new album. "My dad is actually featured on the record, which is pretty cool. I’m trying to single-handedly revive his '90s country music career. But uh, no, it’s gonna be a fun record."

Rhett is collaborating with his dad in other ways, too — the father-son team recently announced that they will be partnering with Jay Z for a new publishing company, Home Team Publishing.

“Songwriting has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember," Rhett says. “I was a songwriter before I was an artist, and I was lucky enough to find a team that believed in me really early on. Songwriting [is] the foundation for my artist career, so I’m excited and honored to be able to invest in the future of the songwriting community."

