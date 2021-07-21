THURSDAY: 103 Possible, Eastern Montana Excessive Heat Warning

Yet again, most of the counties in eastern Montana are in for a painfully hot day on Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect with temperatures expect to be as high as 103 for several towns.

In addition, most of western Montana has some sort of Fire Weather Watch in effect. Basically, dangerous conditions exist across the entire state right now and into the foreseeable future.

According to the National Weather Service:

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM THURSDAY

WHAT ...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to 103 degrees on Thursday.

WHERE ...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming.

...Until 9 PM Thursday. IMPACTS ...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.

Included in these watches: Billings, Roundup, Havre, Fort Benton, Malta, Chinook, Glasgow, Scobey, Wolf Point, Plentywood, Jordan, Sidney, Glendive, Miles City, Forsyth, Hardin, Laurel and Columbus.

Also concerning: several areas/towns that included in an Excessive Heat Warning are also along the generally windy corridor along I-90. Drought conditions already exist for the entire state of Montana.

Very low humidity, extremely high temperatures, existing wildfires and windy conditions are creating incredibly dangerous conditions for the entire state of Montana.

As always, please use extreme caution no matter WHAT you're doing in the next several days. If you'll be traveling via car, make sure you have adequate supplies of food and water in case of a breakdown. Check up on those who may be at risk for heat stroke. Keep hydrated and avoid strenuous activities of any kind. Be safe!