Tim McGraw has a long history of posting photos of himself showing off his latest catch while hanging out at his beautiful dream-escape home in the Bahamas, which he shares with wife Faith Hill and where lives his best life during the winter months.

This chilly 2020 is no different, with McGraw escaping the cold and showing off his (yes, still impressive, would you expect any less?) physique, as well as a huge fish he caught during his favorite hobby, spearfishing. McGraw also diversified his portfolio a bit by displaying an enormous lobster he'd also apparently snared while enjoying some time underwater.

Fans predictably responded happily to the sunny photo and McGraw's abs, with one summarizing things nicely: "You know it s a good day when we get a tim fish photo." Agreed!

McGraw tagged his photo #HereOnEarth, referring to the 2020 tour he announced in January, which will take him to amphitheaters and pavilions through July and August before a pair of stadium dates in September. Midland and Ingrid Andress will open, and Luke Combs will play two stadium shows with him.

He's also reportedly splitting with his label Sony Music Nashville after just three years, four singles and one studio album, so clearly big changes are in the works for the superstar this 2020.