Tim McGraw Remembers His Father on 16th Anniversary of His Death

It's been 16 years since Tim McGraw lost his father, famed Major League Baseball player Tug McGraw, to a malignant brain tumor. The younger McGraw, of course, never forgets the day his dad passed (Jan. 5) and in 2020 posted a tribute to mark the importance of the day.

McGraw shared a tribute from a social media account dedicated to Tug on his own Instagram account, writing, "Thinkin about 'Ol Tugger today." The post he shared elaborated further, noting, "16 years ago today, we said good-bye. 16 years later you continue to transcend your 'Ya Gotta Believe' spirit in giving hope to others."

McGraw was raised believing that his step-father, Horace Smith, was his father, and only when he was 11 did he discover that his biological father was baseball star Tug McGraw. He came across his birth certificate at that age, which led him to the truth about his lineage. The elder McGraw didn't acknowledge his son until he was 17 years old, but the two formed a close bond that lasted until his death in 2004.

McGraw lost his father-in-law, Faith Hill's dad Wesley Perry, earlier this year, and he gave that father figure a lovely tribute as well. "He was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I've ever known," McGraw wrote on Facebook. "No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father and a friend. I’ll never, in 10 lifetimes, be able to live up to his example, but man, he has set a mark that all of us should strive for."

McGraw recently released a fitness book titled Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life. The new book focuses on step-by-step workouts, tips to help "train the mind" and recipes that the "Humble and Kind" singer cooks at home.