Time Mag Brags About the “Cabal” that Colluded in 2020 Election

Over the weekend, several of our radio listener and online readers were sending me a piece posted by Time magazine. Here's the headline: "The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election"

Many of the listeners who sent that article to me added, "they're not even hiding it anymore." They also saw the article as proof that the radical Left cheated in the 2020 presidential election.

This was the paragraph in particular that caught their attention:

That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it. And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures.

That paragraph also caught the attention of James Delingpole with Breitbart News. We previously chatted with Delingpole on our statewide radio show about "the Great Reset" and how the Left is using the pandemic to usher in their radical agenda.

Delingpole says the Time magazine piece is very telling. Here's part of what he had to say at Breitbart.com:

The fascinating part is what it tells us about the brazenness of the left in general and the corrupt, mendacious MSM in particular: they are now heavy-hinting that they cheated but want you to know that it’s all OK because they were doing it to not to destroy democracy but to preserve and enhance it.

