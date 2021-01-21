Toby Keith isn't a guy who shows a lot of emotion publicly, but his focus and expressions during this cover of his best love song proves his heart is soft.

Singer Darbi Shaun covered Keith's 1999 hit "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This" on TikTok, and the star found it for one of his duets. This is something he does on the nascent social media app. Other unheralded newcomers have awoken to find him singing or playing alongside their covers — watch the video above to the end to see one where he gets in trouble.

Keith is all serious during Shaun's cover. The Nashville-by-way-of-Houston singer would later record the full song for her own YouTube page (see below), but it first arrived on TikTok last August. Keith didn't discover it until earlier this month.

Here's his full reaction:

Shaun uses TikTok for various covers and original moments. Her version of "Amazing Grace" is particularly moving, but so too is her original song "Ghost," found on Spotify. The Texas A&M graduate is a budding singer and songwriter in Nashville who — according to her personal website — has opened for many headliners and performed at venues like the famed Bluebird Cafe.

Keith is relatively new to TikTok. The '90s/'00s hitmaker says he's working on a new album, which would be his first in six years.

WATCH: Darbi Shaun Sing "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This"

