Treeing Walker Hound Mix Available for Adoption in Billings

This weeks featured Wet Nose, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a male Treeing Walker Hound mix who is waiting for you at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Murphy is the shelter's longest-stay dog, and has been at YVAS for a little over one month so he's ready to find his fur-ever home! Don't let his age fool you, as he's still got plenty of get-up-and-go to make a great hiking or adventure buddy.

He would do best in a home without small animals or cats, but he does have the potential to get along with other dogs. He loves to follow his nose - so a secure yard and/or keeping him on a leash during walks will be important to keep this handsome fella from wandering

Here's more about what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Murphy:

Oh Murph Murph.. we know hounds have a “ruff” reputation of being obnoxious, but this guy is the most affectionate hound you’ll ever meet! This handsome man might enjoy baying and going for a run every one in a while – but cuddled up next to his person is where he really wants to be. Murphy can be picky of his dog friends, and will need a kitty free home. You might think he’s “getting up there” in age, but he is still a puppy at heart! He’s been patiently waiting for his fur-ever family, and promises to be the best boy if you take him home.. just make sure you have enough room on your bed!

To find out more about adopting Murphy, or to set up a meeting at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday this week for their staff retreat and training, and will resume normal business hours on Friday, May 28th.

YVAS is running an adoption promotion, Hot Dogs & Cool Cats of Summer, for adult cats and dogs. With an approved application, adopters get to spin the Adoption Wheel Stop for discounts varying from 10-80% off regular adoption fees. This promotion will last through the end of the day on Sunday, May 30th.

UPDATE: Last weeks featured Wet Nose, Bjorn the Great Pryenees mix, has been adopted!

Credit: YVAS



To see the CATS who are looking for their fur-ever home, To see more DOGS waiting to be adopted at YVAS, CLICK HERE To see the CATS who are looking for their fur-ever home, CLICK HERE

