Treeing Walker Hound Mix Available for Adoption in Billings
This weeks featured Wet Nose, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a male Treeing Walker Hound mix who is waiting for you at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
Murphy is the shelter's longest-stay dog, and has been at YVAS for a little over one month so he's ready to find his fur-ever home! Don't let his age fool you, as he's still got plenty of get-up-and-go to make a great hiking or adventure buddy.
He would do best in a home without small animals or cats, but he does have the potential to get along with other dogs. He loves to follow his nose - so a secure yard and/or keeping him on a leash during walks will be important to keep this handsome fella from wandering
Here's more about what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Murphy:
Oh Murph Murph.. we know hounds have a “ruff” reputation of being obnoxious, but this guy is the most affectionate hound you’ll ever meet! This handsome man might enjoy baying and going for a run every one in a while – but cuddled up next to his person is where he really wants to be. Murphy can be picky of his dog friends, and will need a kitty free home. You might think he’s “getting up there” in age, but he is still a puppy at heart! He’s been patiently waiting for his fur-ever family, and promises to be the best boy if you take him home.. just make sure you have enough room on your bed!
To find out more about adopting Murphy, or to set up a meeting at YVAS, CLICK HERE.
