Trisha Yearwood's home in Nashville has exactly the kind of Southern charm you'd expect from her. Pictures from inside the house where she originally shot her hit cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, show an inviting, cozy space that strikes a balance between homey and luxurious.

According to Zillow, Yearwood bought the 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home on Concord Road in Brentwood, an affluent suburb of Nashville, in 2000. She listed it for sale for $2.2 million in 2014, reduced the price to $1.99 million five months later and ultimately removed the listing.

The luxurious kitchen was the original setting for Trisha's Southern Kitchen, featuring granite countertops and a door that opens onto the pool area. The 6,553-square-foot residence also boasts a master suite with his-and-hers bathrooms, custom millwork, a sweeping grand staircase, multiple fireplaces, an eye-catching picture window in the den and more top-flight amenities.

The house was built in 1920, and it's been updated and completely modernized over the years without losing the Southern charm that is such an essential part of its appeal. It sits on 4.42 acres of prime real estate in Brentwood, and the gated property offers lots of privacy from prying eyes. The grounds are just as beautiful as the house itself, with a brick sidewalk leading to the front porch and well-kept shrubs in the front of the house, while the area surrounding the pool in the back is lushly landscaped.

Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks, currently split their time between homes in Oklahoma and Nashville. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside her elegant Southern home in Nashville.

See Inside Trisha Yearwood's Elegant Nashville Home

