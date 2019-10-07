Exhibit A of Trisha Yearwood's undeniable singing talents -- her 1990s hit "Wrong Wide of Memphis" -- sounded more epic than ever during her three-night stay (Oct. 3-5) with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra at Music City's Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Footage from the first show, which readers can watch above, shows just how well the Top 5 single from 1992 meshed with heavenly backup vocals and symphonic accompaniment.

Yearwood's band didn't let the world-class orchestra do all the heavy lifting, though: Her lead guitarist is shown shredding and putting on a show worthy of the hallowed Music City stage. Press play above to see a snippet from the performance.

Yearwood's three-night run with the Nashville Symphony kicked off her Every Girl on Tour, which continues Sunday (Oct. 13) in her home state of Georgia and lasts through early December. The headlining tour celebrates the success of her recent album, Every Girl.

Released on Aug. 30, Every Girl -- Yearwood's first new solo country album since 2007 -- debuted as a Top 5 county album on the Billboard chart. Its lead single, "Every Girl in This Town," debuted at No. 21 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart -- Yearwood's highest chart debut of her career. That instant success came in spite of age and gender identity biases found in research of country radio trends.

“I think the cool thing is that because we’re now having this conversation out loud about the lack of women on radio and what can be done about it, and [about] these myths about not playing women back to back on radio and all these things that don’t have any basis, no research, no fact, fake news … I think a lot of women … have banded together,” Yearwood tells The Boot. “Sometimes when things are tough like that, you become stronger as a group. It’s not like we’re competing against each other. We’re all in this together, and that’s a cool thing."