Two Officers Per Car for Billings Police Would be Better

There was another assault on a Billings police officer last night, according to a story in the Billings Gazette. The man who was recently released from prison was clearly upset and appeared to be on something according to the police. The officer tased the man after he came after the officer. They had to fight for two minutes before backup was able to arrive and help. Maybe one of the things police forces like ours should consider is two officers per car. Situations could be de-escalated quicker and prevent possible injury or death. The bigger cities have been doing this for years and with the increase in violent crime, it may be time to visit this option. I know cost is always an issue but lawsuits are very expensive too. It would be better for both parties involved. Sometimes every minute matters. See ya tomorrow at 5 with some Restaurant Possible updates.