This morning Mark and I kicked off a new contest you are all going to love. Inspired by the story about Don Luis restaurant, we are going to help struggling LOCAL restaurants weather this pandemic storm. We are taking requests from eateries that could use some customers. We will list 8,10, 12, or how many we get and let you folks know who they are. We want you to patronize them as much as you want over a 6-week period. Now, save your receipts. After you have been to how many we will require as part of the contest (we'll let you know), send us the receipts and no matter how much you spent, we will pay all of your bills. Yup, it will all be on us through our foundation.

Go as many times as you want, as large a group as you want. Eat there, take out, delivery, it doesn't matter. Breakfast, lunch dinner, drinks included no problem. A great prize for all of you who eat out anyway and a great way to help these people get on solid ground again. We'll put menu links and phone numbers together on our list and try to kick things off by next weekend. Let's pull together, get some great food, solve what's for dinner problems, and help our own. Listen next week for more details and in advance. Thank you. There are still some decent people in this world. See ya Monday at 5.