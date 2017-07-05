Florida Georgia Line fans who attended the duo's concert in Indianapolis recently got to meet another member of the family when Tyler Hubbard's dog visited the stage during their performance.

While the duo sang "Sun Daze," Hubbard's golden retriever Harley joined them on the stage. Strolling around the front of the stage wearing noise-canceling headphones, Harley was greeted by cheers and plenty of petting as he got close to the front row.

Harley's cameo was fitting, because Hubbard sings about his dog on "Sun Daze": “If you want, you can pet on my Harley." Fans took him up on the invitation, as did Chris Lane and Ryan Hurd who can be seen on stage singing along and petting the dog.

Florida Georgia Line continue to leave a lasting mark on the genre. While their single with the Backstreet Boys "God, Your Mama and Me" hit No. 1 recently, the guys have also garnered another major milestone — they will join Hank Williams Jr. and Jason Derulo for a new version of ESPN’s Monday Night Football theme, debuting this fall.

In an interview with Fox and Friends, the duo discussed the opportunity with host Brian Kilmeade. “Man, it was a huge collaboration, something that we were blown away that we were able to be a part of and I’m just going to say, we took an iconic song, a historic song, that we grew up listening to and said hey, screaming, ‘Are you ready for some football?’" Hubbard explains. "We took that song, man, and took it to the next level."