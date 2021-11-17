Unfriended Online? Montanans Give Reasons and Some Are Hilarious

Alright, let's be honest here, social media is a huge part of most of our lives.

So, how much time do we spend on Social Media? According to information from Forbes.com, the average American spent about 1300 hours or 54 days on Social Media last year.

So, we all spend a full month and a half looking at social media.

I bring this up because today is National Unfriend Day and while I'm not 100 percent positive, I'm guessing if you're spending 1300 hours on social media, at some point you've unfriended a person or two. The whole "National Unfriend Day" has been around since 2010 and was started by Late-Night host and Comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

The reason?

He said most of us have way more friends on social media than we do in real life, so we should get rid of some of them. I wanted to know what folks from Bozeman and the rest of Montana thought about all of this, so of course, I went on social media to ask.

I proposed the question "What does someone have to do for you to unfriend them on social media?" Below are some of the responses.

"Liking the Green Bay Packers"

"Saying abortion is ok"

"If you don't possess the ability to focus on the things that you have in common with another and habitually go out of your way to highlight those differences. Then they are a nuisance, not a friend."

"Being a Democrat"

"I don’t “unfriend”. I just hide them. You never know when you might want to go back and visit the chaos again….."

"Griz Fans"

"Trash Talk"

"Telling me how I should vote!"

"Hate & racism."

"I don’t like really vulgar language"

"Crazy Politics posts...I don't discriminate again any party... Just tired of seeing that crap constantly"

"Californians"

"When people ask questions online about what people have to do to get unfriended"

"Persistent and intentional ignorance without the ability to have reasoned discussion or to listen to an opposing point of view without throwing insults."

"When they blast political stuff"

"Nothing. I don't unfriend that's a chicken !@#$ move. I enjoy all the different opinions that people have. We are all just people."

"Anyone stupid enough to like Trump"

"Vulgar language and flagrantly hateful language"

As you can see, we have a variety of reasons. On one hand, life is short and it's your social media page and if you don't want to put up with people, you certainly have the right to unfriend them. On the other, we are adults and it is kind of like "taking your ball and going home" when the game isn't played the way you like it. So, I see both sides.

It certainly seems like tensions are high and continue to go higher, but I suppose when you spend a month and a half out of your year reading and writing comments, you're going to come across a few things you don't like.

Anyway, Happy Unfriend Day Montana!

