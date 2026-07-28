Today, I found out that the favorite food chain in America is not a fast-food chicken restaurant. It's not a 2,000-location megacorp coffee franchise, nor a sit-down, "fast casual" joint. No siree... the top chain people love the most in the USA is a CAKE SHOP. (???)

Nothing Bundt Cakes scored the Favorite Chain in America title for the 2nd year in a row, according to the trade industry publication, National Restaurant News (NRN). While the company has around 800 locations, there is only ONE location in Montana. It's in Billings, at Shiloh Crossing.

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Credit: Nothing Bundt Cakes Credit: Nothing Bundt Cakes

If you haven't tried Nothing Bundt Cakes, you should.

Honestly, I'm not a huge sweets guy, and I don't even really like cake that much. But bundt cakes hold a special place in my heart. It was the kind of cake my Mom would make for most of our birthdays when we were kids.

I suppose Mom's version was technically a coffee cake, made in a bundt pan. She would use yellow cake mix and swirl the middle with cinnamon and sugar, and lightly frost the cake with a vanilla glaze. Nothing Bundt Cake definitely unlocks my childhood memories.

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What do fans love about Nothing Bundt Cakes?

Robert Byrne, director of consumer and industry insights at Technomic, told NRN, "They get to do this one thing, and it’s cake, and they’re going to delight you.” Essentially, the company only has to do one thing well, and they do it right.

It helps that the chain doesn't have to deal with drive-through lanes and dining rooms, or carry a huge inventory of ingredients. Plus, when people come to Nothing Bundt Cake, it's generally for a fun celebration.

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Surely, more Nothing Bundt Cake locations are coming to Montana?

The chain offers over a dozen flavors, including a couple of gluten-free options. You can get full-size cakes, mini cakes, and bite-sized "bundtinis". The mini cakes are a hit at my house, as everyone can pick their favorite flavor. Mine, naturally, is their Classic Vanilla.

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Nothing Bundt Cake piles on thick rows of frosting, which can be a bit too much in my opinion. The cakes are quite moist, and the extra frosting seems unnecessary, although the stripes contribute to the visual appeal. I usually scrape off most of it with a fork, but if you love cream cheese frosting, you'll be in heaven.

The opinions expressed in this article are my own, and I was not compensated in any way.

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