I hate to admit it, but I loathe Valentine's Day as a single man in my 20s. It's one of the hardest parts of the year to get through without having to feel jealous of all my friends happily married or in relationships. It got me thinking; where can I go during this holiday that would be fun for a single person? As it turns out, I found a few events in and around Billings that piqued my interest. If you're trying to find something to do around Valentine's Day, no matter your relationship status, check out these awesome events. Who knows, you may find your Valentine while out and about.

Feb. 12 - 11 a.m.

Inside Rimrock Mall next to Go! Calendars

If you're thinking about buying a gift for your significant other, or yourself, consider local businesses and crafters as a primary option. Rimrock Craft Fairs is holding its first event of the year, showcasing local crafters, artists, and other businesses. More information can be found here, and if you're interested in being a vendor you can e-mail rimrockcraftfairmt@gmail.com.

Feb. 12 - 6 p.m.

Columbia Club - 2216 Grand Ave., Billings

Perhaps you're looking for a classy and fancy night out with friends or a partner. The Columbia Club has you covered with a prime rib dinner complete with wine and live music from The Pack-Rats, a tribute to swing jazz artists. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door, with limited seating. If you'd like to make a reservation, call 406-656-7010.

Feb. 12 - 9 p.m.

Red Rooster Bar - 5429 Carey Ave., Shepherd

Some folks have a love of 80s music and dressing in leg warmers and denim jackets. If that's you, this event is right up your alley. Dance all night with the Red Party Train, and win prizes for best costume and best "band" themed costume.

Feb. 11 - 8 p.m.

The Loft - 1123 1st Ave., Billings

Lastly, a more risque event, but one that would be a fun excursion with friends or couples. Billings Best Burlesque promises a good time with their Valentine's Day show, filled with dancing and their version of The Dating Game. Tickets are $20 when purchased online, $25 at the door, and VIP tables are available for $35 to $50.

