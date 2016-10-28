Can Darius Rucker’s ‘If I Told You’ Break Into the Top 10 Countdown?

There are three new music videos entering the Top 10 Poll this week! Darius Rucker's "If I Told You," Josh Abbott Band's "Amnesia" and Chase Rice's "Everybody We Know Does" are the newest additions to the poll, but will they break the Top 10?

Trent Harmon and Home Free battled it out for No. 1 again this week. Blake Shelton fell a spot, while Miranda Lambert climbed one in the Top 5. Lauren Alaina entered the top half, and Keith Urban fell from No. 4 completely out of the Top 10 this week.

The bottom half of the Countdown saw some changes this time around, with Chris Young rising to No. 6 and Billy Ray Cyrus rising to No. 7. Casey Donahew returned to the Top 10 with "Kiss Me" at No. 8. Carrie Underwood fell a few spots to No. 9 and Shane Owens once again remained at No. 10.

If you'd like to see Rucker, JAB or Rice enter the Top 10 all you have to do is place your votes on the right. Fans can vote regularly to watch their favorites climb the Top 10. Happy voting!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

  • 10

    “Country Never Goes Out of Style"

    Shane Owens
  • 9

    "Dirty Laundry"

    Carrie Underwood
  • 8

    "Kiss Me"

    Casey Donahew
  • 7

    "Thin Line"

    Billy Ray Cyrus
  • 6

    "Sober Saturday Night"

    Chris Young
  • 5

    "Vice"

    Miranda Lambert
  • 4

    "She's Got a Way With Words"

    Blake Shelton
  • 3

    "Road Less Traveled"

    Lauren Alaina
  • 2

    "Die a Happy Man"

    Home Free
  • 1

    "There's a Girl"

    Trent Harmon
  • BONUS

    The Best of Country Music 2016

Make a Case for Your Favorite Music Videos!

If you don't see your favorite video in this week's Top 10, or think one should be voted higher, tell everyone why in the comments section below. The Taste of Country Top 10 Video Countdown is 100 percent decided by fan vote, so if you want a video to hit No. 1, you'll need to fight for it.

