Halloween Candy Calories

It's almost time to get the munchin' on! Halloween activities are happening all this weekend and Monday.

One of those activities is obviously eating candy and lots of it! So what candy has the most calories?

Snickers Peanut Butter, 130 calories. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups . . . the mini ones with the gold foil, 110 calories each. Take Five, 100 calories. Whoppers, also 100 calories. And you only get THREE of them. A three-way tie between 100 Grand bars, Peanut Butter M&M’s, and Reese’s Nutrageous bars. All of them are 95 calories.

Don't worry, there is hope! Here is the candy with least calories.