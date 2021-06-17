If you take a trip to Yellowstone National Park, you're almost guaranteed to see some sort of wildlife. You'll definitely see some elk and bison, but spotting bears and wolves can be a bit tricky.

I've only seen wolves one time during my many trips to the park. Four of them were chasing a herd of antelope in Lamar Valley. Seeing wolves in YNP is fairly common, but with the increased traffic this summer, they may be difficult to spot.

The video below shows a lone injured wolf watching and waiting as a pack of coyotes feed on a bison carcass in Yellowstone National Park. The footage was filmed in May one mile northeast of Elk Creek. Move to the '2:40' mark to watch as the lone wolf approaches the coyotes.

The wolf is obviously injured, which affects its ability to hunt for food. Therefore, the wolf must resort to scavenging for food. Even with an injured leg, the coyotes don't want to have anything to do with the wolf.

It's not uncommon for predators in YNP to fight over animal carcasses. A grizzly bear was seen feeding on the same bison carcass hours before the video was filmed.

After a short scrap with the coyotes, the wolf had the carcass all to itself. Aside from few crows, that is.

If you're planning a trip to Yellowstone National Park, make sure to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from other animals like bison, elk, and deer.