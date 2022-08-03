Welcome Home! National Guard Lands in Billings

Canva / Josh Rath / Rachel Helgeson

Today, we traveled up to the Billings International Airport to welcome home the National Guard! They were treated to a water cannon salute as they taxied into the terminal.

Friends and family surrounded them with hugs, kisses, signs, flags, and lots of love.

It's been a year since they were last in Billings, so here's our photo collection. Let us know on the app if you see someone you know!

National Guard Homecoming - Billings International Airport - August 3rd 2022

