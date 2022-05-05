Excellent Cuddle Buddy in Billings Needs His Forever Home
Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 5-year-old Pit Bull mix who currently goes by the name Minecraft Steve. He's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about this love tank:
Big. Blocky. Noggin. Steve’s head is way too big for his body. But we’re pretty sure he keeps all his love in there and that’s why it’s so big. Steve would make an excellent cuddle buddy for someone who needs a couch warmer who will double as a bodyguard. Not that he’s actually tough- but he certainly looks it.
If you want to find out more information about adoption or to set up an appointment at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter on Monad Road, CLICK HERE.
UPDATE: Last weeks featured dog Bambino has been adopted!
