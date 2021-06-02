Wet Nose Wednesday: Adopt Max the Beagle in Billings

We're featuring a Beagle this week for Wet Nose Wednesday, brought to you by our friends at Shipton's Big R. His name is Max, and he's a 7-year old male who is waiting to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this loveable dog:

Our sweet Maximillian! This dog is always so happy-go-lucky. He loves everyone he meets and always has the cutest lil Beagle smile on his face. He’s a bit of a chonker, so a diet would be beneficial for him; especially since he’s got a bit of arthritis in those knees. Max would love a home with another dog to pal around with. He’d also be just fine with kiddos! He’s really an all around good dog. He’s been with us a handful of times and we’re determined to make this next home his fur-ever one!

If your family would like to meet Max, or find out more about adoption, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Our featured Wet Nose from last week, Murphy the Treeing Walker Hound, has been adopted. We've found forever homes for all the animals featured on Wet Nose Wednesday.

To see the other DOGS who are available for adoption at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

To see the CATS waiting to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

The YVAS Low Cost Vaccination Clinic is coming up Wednesday, June 16 at the Learning Center, 2010 Grand Avenue. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in vaccination clinic that runs 4pm to 6:30pm on June 16.

Vaccinations offered: Rabies, Distemper (DHPP or FVRCP), Bordetella (Kennel Cough). Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis; quantities are limited.

Pricing:

One vaccination – $15

Two vaccinations – $20

Three vaccinations – $25

Microchip – $20

CLICK HERE to find out more about the Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic.

