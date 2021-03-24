Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Brzezinski

This week's featured Wet Nose, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a young boy named Brzezinski. He's a laid-back 2-year old Shepherd mix and is available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Brzezinski:

Hard to spell name, easy to love dog! This go-getter is looking for an active home, possibly with some kiddos to keep him company. He’s a sensitive soul that responds well to positive reinforcement, but can also be playful once he is comfortable. He’d enjoy a dog friend who can keep up with his play style! He’s come so far already since he’s been here- he’s learned how to walk on a leash and is perfecting other good boy behaviors!

Credit: YVAS

If you would like to find out more information about adopting Brzezinski, or set up a time to meet him at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

For more DOGS waiting to be adopted at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

To see the CATS who are looking for their person at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

A Trap Release Workshop is planned for tomorrow (Thursday 3/25) at the YVAS Learning Center (2010 Grand Avenue #1) beginning at 6:30 pm, where you can learn "how to release your dog from traps that have become increasingly prevalent in Montana." To find out more about this workshop, CLICK HERE.

YVAS will be also be offering Puppy Obedience Classes in April at their Learning Center. The accelerated course is $45, and runs April 12-15. CLICK HERE to get more information, or to sign up for a course with Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

