Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Emimlem the Alaskan Husky Mix

It's Wet Nose Wednesday, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, and this week we're featuring a 3-year old Alaskan Husky mix who is named Emimlem. He's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Emimlem:

This bright eyed pup is just the sweetest cuddle bug! Emimlem is still building his confidence with being a dog, learning to walk on a leash and going through doorways is still a little scary to him… but with continued positive reinforcement – he’ll get the hang of it in no time. He can be picky of other dogs, so we would suggest a dog meet before adoption! This boy has shown a prey drive for small dogs/animals, so we want you to keep that in mind when adopting. Emimlem has so much potential, especially when it comes to being your best fur-friend!

Emimlem is currently being treated for kennel cough, and is being housed away from the other animals, so if you would like to meet him, contact a YVAS staff member for assistance.

To see more DOGS waiting to be adopted at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

To see the CATS who are looking for their person, CLICK HERE.

Get our free mobile app

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose, Junior the Pit Bull Terrier mix, found his FUR-ever home. Every pet we've made famous on Wet Nose Wednesday has found their person!

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter also announced the opening of their 'catio.' Thanks to a financial gift from Dave & Alene Lindstrand, made in honor of their sister Christine Lindstrand, the enclosed patio will allow cats to exercise outdoors while waiting to be adopted.

According to the post on the YVAS Facebook page, visitors at the shelter will be able to "watch the catio cats’ antics live-streamed to a television inside the adoption area."

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds