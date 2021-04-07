Our featured Wet Nose, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a 1-year Pit Bull Terrier Mix named 'Junior.' He's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this sweet boy:

This sleek boy is looking for a home to call his own! Junior would prefer to be the apple of his persons eye, as he can be picky about other animals. He’s got tons of energy, and is looking for someone with an active lifestyle to keep him busy and happy! Junior is SO smart, and eager to please you in any way he can. He would make a great family dog, and is happy to be included in any activity.

If your family would like to find out more about adopting Junior, or to set up a meeting with the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose, Naner the 7-month old Kelpie mix, found her person! We've got 100 percent adoption rate for animals featured on Wet Nose Wednesday!

Credit: YVAS

YVAS will be holding a Microchipping Event this Saturday (4/10) from 9am to 12noon at their Learning Center at 2010 Grand Avenue. According to their press release, owners who are unsure if their pet is microchipped can bring their animal to the event and have them scanned for free.

Trained staff will be microchipping animals for only $20 during the "Check Your Chip" event, and no appointment is necessary.

To find out more about Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Microchipping Event, CLICK HERE.

