Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Bowie
This week, our featured Wet Nose is Bowie. He's a four year old brown tabby / white cat that's available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
To find out more about Bowie, or the other cats looking for their person, CLICK HERE.
Clover, the one year old wirehaired pointer mix, HAS BEEN ADOPTED!
Spots is still looking his FURever home. Check out this "puppy cat" that's available at YVAS:
To see the other available DOGS at YVAS, CLICK HERE.
