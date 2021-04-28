Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Drool Barrymore

It's Wet Nose Wednesday, brought to you by our friends at Shipton's Big R, and this week we're introducing Drool Barrymore. She's a 1-year old Pointer mix who is looking for her person at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about sweet Drool:

Contrary to what her name may suggest, Drool Barrymore actually has a dry mouth – unless she’s giving kisses! This high energy girl is looking for a playful, active home. She does well with other animals and with kiddos, too!

If you would like to meet Drool at YVAS, she's being housed away from other dogs, so CLICK HERE to find out more about setting up an adoption meeting.

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose Freddy has been adopted!

For more DOGS available for adoption at YVAS, CLICK HERE



To see the CATS waiting to be adopted, CLICK HERE.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is now accepting applications for Critter Camp, which is a five-day, animal-themed day camp for kids 8-11 years old. The Critter Camp will be held primarily at the YVAS Learning Center on Grand Avenue, and will be held Monday through Friday with drop off between 7:30-8:30am, and pick-up between 4:30-5:30pm.

To register for Critter Camp with Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

Campers will learn the importance of kindness & compassion for animals through humane education lessons, guest speakers, fun activities & crafts, and animal interactions.

