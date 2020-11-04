Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Jango

This week our featured Wet Nose is Jango. He's a 7-year old black and white Hound mix who is waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Jango:

Jango is a people loving sweetheart. He’s very friendly and outgoing! Jango gets along with pretty much everyone he meets. He’s looking for a home where he can get a ton of attention! He loves to be in the spotlight! Jango’s favorite things to do are go on a ride in the car, go exploring, and hang out with his friends.

UPDATE: Ewok, the Cairn Terrier mix we featured last week found his forever home.

UPDATE: Jax, the Pit Bull Terrier mix found his person.

