Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Jax

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a "giant teddy bear" named Jax. He's a 3-year old Pit Bull Terrier mix who is waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about 3-year old Jax:

My goodness… this boy is just a giant teddy bear. Jax is so sweet, no words can even explain. He will love his person with every bone in his body, and enjoys being a little shadow. He has been picked on by other dogs, which has led him to be terrified of them… with that said, he has potential to get along with another dog as long as they aren’t too much for his fragile being.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

CLICK HERE to find out more about adopting Jax from YVAS.

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose, Boca the Lab / American Bulldog Mix, found his forever home.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

And more good news for Yellowstone Valley Animal Clinic. Quality of Life, a local non-profit created by the Billings Association of Realtors, has announced YVAS is one of eight non-profits that will receive $27,000 to "continue their good work."

According to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter Facebook page, the shelter was "significantly impacted by the pandemic," and the grant from Quality of Life will help the shelter "provide top notch care for our animals."

This morning the Quality of Life (Billings Association of REALTORS®) Committee awarded $27,000 among eight amazing... Posted by Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter on Friday, October 2, 2020

CLICK HERE to see more DOGS that are waiting to find their person at YVAS.

CLICK HERE to see the cool CATS who are looking for a forever home.