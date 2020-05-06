Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Johnny Bravo

Our featured Wet Nose this week is Johnny Bravo. He's a 6-month old Labrador Mix who came from Rez Dog Rescue.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Johnny Bravo:

Do the monkey with me! This hunk of burnin’ love is ready to go to a family to give him lots of love and attention. Johnny loves being around other dogs, but is building his confidence with other animals and with people. He’s very sweet and eager to learn.

The 6-month sister kittens, Avril and Aviva, are looking for their forever home.

