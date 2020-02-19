Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Karma

Our featured Wet Nose this week is Karma. She's a 10-month old German Shepherd Mix who gets along well with other dogs, cats, and kids.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Karma:

She’s the good karma you want in your life! Karma is a very loving pup, who likes other dogs and kids of all ages. She tends to miss her people when she’s alone, so someone who can occupy her and keep her busy to avoid naughty puppy behavior is in her best interest. She would benefit from basic training, and would probably catch on pretty quick as she is a smarty pants!

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Spots the 3-year old cat is still looking for his FURever home. If there ever was a "puppy cat," Spots is definitely one.

